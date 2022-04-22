Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $395,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.