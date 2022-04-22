Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $396,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 94,145 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 155,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,259 shares of company stock worth $7,647,890. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.28.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

