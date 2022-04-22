Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,908,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after acquiring an additional 315,825 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,037,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,035,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 67,450.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62,729 shares during the period.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,800 shares of company stock worth $1,480,589 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $40.74 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

