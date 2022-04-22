Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $401,000 Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 814,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 286,797 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,737,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,855,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United Community Banks by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,999,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 264,864 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United Community Banks by 2,824.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.04.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

