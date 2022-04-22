Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.04.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About United Community Banks (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.