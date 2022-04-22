Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $403,000 Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $41.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJRD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

