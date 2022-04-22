Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $404,000 Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UniFirst by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,375 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 6.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in UniFirst by 171.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in UniFirst by 25.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UNF opened at $176.15 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $242.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.97 and a 200-day moving average of $192.68.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

