Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

