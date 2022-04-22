Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $410,000 Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

