Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PROG were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in PROG by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PROG by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 101,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRG opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.96. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $56.73.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

