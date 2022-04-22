Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,280,000 after acquiring an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,131,000 after acquiring an additional 63,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of RCII opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.63. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

About Rent-A-Center (Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.