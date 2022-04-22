Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WesBanco by 171.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 16.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 1,527.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 84,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WesBanco by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 566,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $34.52 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.96.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

