Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 219.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 25.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Blink Charging stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.50. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

