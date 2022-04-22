Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Masonite International stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.73. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.96 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

