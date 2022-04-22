Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 46,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $21.34 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,067 shares of company stock valued at $195,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

