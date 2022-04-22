Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Albany International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Albany International by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

