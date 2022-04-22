Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

AUB opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.17. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

