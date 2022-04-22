Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $641.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $705.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $790.05. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $616.41 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.59 EPS. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 66.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

First Citizens BancShares Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.