Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

