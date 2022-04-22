Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $70.25 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.