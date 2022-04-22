Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at $963,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SJI shares. Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

