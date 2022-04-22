Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 219.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Blink Charging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Blink Charging by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $917.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.50.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLNK shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.