Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $922,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $75.34.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

