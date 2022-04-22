Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $391,000 Investment in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,085,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $171,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,730,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

CZOO stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Cazoo Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

