Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CZOO. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,571,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of CZOO stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Cazoo Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Cazoo Group Profile (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.