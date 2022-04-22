Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,007 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after buying an additional 372,573 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,563,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBK opened at $74.28 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.21.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.