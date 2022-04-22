Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,033 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stepan were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 51,476 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stepan has a 12 month low of $95.78 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.66.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

