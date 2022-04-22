Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,582 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

