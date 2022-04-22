Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,945 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 39.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,863,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.