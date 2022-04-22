Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 21,970 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,088,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,788 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

