Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 50 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $964.00.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $641.29 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $616.41 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $705.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $790.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 66.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

