Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,097 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,910 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $13,223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $12,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 931,335 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,151,000 after buying an additional 897,230 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,332,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 783,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

FNB opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

