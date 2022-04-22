Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 771 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Albany International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $1,199,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $2,478,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $2,950,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 461,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.33. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

