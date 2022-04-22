Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,434,000 after buying an additional 821,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,665,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 351,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 279,597 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

