Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 921.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,391,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,951,000 after buying an additional 3,059,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,521,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1,450.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 434,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 406,321 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 856,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 343,593 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 288,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

