Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prothena were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $34.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

