Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 771,450 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,056,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 667,144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,020,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,067 shares of company stock valued at $195,326. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACAD. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

