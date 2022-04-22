Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 89.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,222,050 over the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

