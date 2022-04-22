Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

