Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FirstCash by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,286,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 169,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

