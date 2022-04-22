Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 504,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pretium Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 278,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 17,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PVG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

