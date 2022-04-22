Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,458,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,011,000 after buying an additional 1,733,819 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,654,000 after buying an additional 487,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,720,000. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

