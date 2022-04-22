Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,000 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 124,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE LTC opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

