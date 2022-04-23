1,177 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,921,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after buying an additional 476,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,488,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

BILL stock opened at $172.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 2.20. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.76.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.