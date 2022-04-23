1,692 Shares in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanger by 1,561.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hanger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hanger during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanger by 17.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of HNGR opened at $18.41 on Friday. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $718.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Hanger had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $167,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $78,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.