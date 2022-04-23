2,094 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $14.03 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

