Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,847,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,126,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,952,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

AAP stock opened at $218.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

