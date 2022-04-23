AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 7,801 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 15.9% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after purchasing an additional 414,835 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

