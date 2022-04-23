AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,772. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMN opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.