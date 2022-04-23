Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $610.00 at Truist Financial

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

ANTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.95.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $502.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.47.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 93.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Anthem by 34.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Anthem by 209.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in Anthem by 1.7% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Anthem by 377.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

