Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $610.00 at Truist Financial

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.
ANTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.95.
Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $502.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.47.
In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 93.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Anthem by 34.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Anthem by 209.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in Anthem by 1.7% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Anthem by 377.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anthem (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
